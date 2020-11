The team thrashed Malampa Revivors 5-0 in the grand-final.

Galaxy defeated Ruerue FC in the semifinal 4-1, while Malampa defeated LL Echo 3-2.

Both finalists have earned a place in the OFC Champions League 2021.

Meanwhile, the National Super League was awarded to Claude Aru of Malampa Revivors FC, while Moise Poida of Galaxy FC won the best coach award.