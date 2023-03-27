Games Council expects Pacific Games venues to be ready on time

President Vidya Lakhan and Chief executive Officer Andrew Minogue visited Honiara last week to assess preparations for the 17th Pacific Games.

The delegation visited several of the Games venues, including the main Sports City precinct and the accommodation construction site at the Solomon Islands National University.

They were briefed on the status of works on the main road into the city, the near completion of the new international airport terminal, and the recent "Safe and Green Games" launch.

"I am happy with the state of preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games. Despite the setbacks caused by the covid-19 pandemic, Solomon Islands' preparations to host the 2023 Pacific Games remain on track," Lakhan said.

"The venues are taking good shape and we fully expect they will be completed several months before the Games are due to commence. The progress that has been made since my last visit in November has been impressive."

Lakhan and Minogue met with the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, the National Hosting Authority Board chaired by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr Jimmie Rodgers, the Games Organising Committee (GOC) Board, chaired by Martin Rara, as well as the management team led by CEO, Peter Stewart, and the Solomon Islands Pacific Games Association (NOCSI) Board.

Lakhan said they have also called on people of Honiara to continue their efforts to beautify the city in preparation for welcoming the delegations of athletes and officials and all Games visitors.

The Pacific Games Council will return to Honiara in August for the official handover of venues to the Games Organising Committee and conduct a final check on operation plans for the Games delivery.

Meanwhile, China's Ambassador to the Solomon Islands has also said infrastructure for the Games will be completed by August.

China is providing more than $US220 million for the Games, including building the main stadium.

Li Ming said the Chinese contractor CCECC - which is constructing the stadium projects - and JPC - which is constructing the Games Village and Dormitory project - reaffirmed their commitment to complete the two projects in August 2023.