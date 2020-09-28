 

Heat advance to NBA Finals

BY: Loop Pacific
14:35, September 28, 2020
27 reads

The Miami Heat will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

With the Lakers already through, the Heat booked their place in the title-deciding series with a 125-113 win in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Monday (NZ time).

Bam Adebayo proved the key man for Miami, scoring a career-high 32 points and adding 14 rebounds to help his side take the seven-game series 4-2.

Star guard Jimmy Butler had 22 points, while Tyler Herro had 19 and Andre Iguodala finished with a season-high 15.

The fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs, the Heat also overcame top seed Milwaukee and fourth-seed Indiana on their path to a spot in the Finals for the first time since 2014.

The Lakers, top seeds in the West, were 4-1 winners over Portland, Houston and Denver.

The opening game of the final was on Thursday.

     

Source: 
RNZ Sports
Tags: 
NBA Final
Miami Heats
.Lakers
  • 27 reads