ICC needs to become more egalitarian says Vanuatu Cricket President

He has completed a staggering 30 years as President of Vanuatu Cricket Association (VCA), after being appointed in 1991. He is also the VCA Director of Finance and sits on the ICC Chief Executive Committee (CEC), as one of the three Associate member representatives.

In a compelling interview on the Emerging Cricket Podcast, Stafford spoke about his tenure as VCA President, the rise of Vanuatu cricket as well as his personal recommendations to the ICC for more Associate-friendly policies.

Over the last three decades, Stafford has overseen significant cricket development in this little Pacific archipelago, situated just short of 2,000 kilometres north-east of Brisbane. Having joined the ICC as an Affiliate member in 1995, Vanuatu attained Associate status in 2009. Currently, they have around 30,000 participants playing the sport and compete as one of the 12 nations in the ICC Challenge League (the third tier of men’s 50-Over cricket)

At the heart of Vanuatu’s success, lies its community-based approach. The board has used cricket as a tool to promote health and fitness related initiatives. The widely acclaimed ‘mamas‘ project has been particularly effective. It has raised awareness about domestic violence issues that plague 60% of women in the country, whilst also increasing female cricket participation.

Despite its accomplishments, cricket in Vanuatu has to contend with the islands’ small population and economy. Financially, the country is at a handicap, especially in relation to more populated ICC East Asia Pacific (EAP) members such as Indonesia, Japan, Philippines and Papua New Guinea who have much higher scope for growth. And that’s without mentioning the array of privileges that the richer full members of Australia and New Zealand enjoy in the region.

Stafford would like to see all EAP members working together as equal partners to achieve sustainable growth. He singles out Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), whom he believes must do more to grow the game amongst their smaller Pacific neighbours.

“Personally, I would like to see CA come forward and say that we are going to have a EAP U-15 Championship for boys and girls in Cairns, Townsville or Darwin. It will be a huge catalyst for growth right through the region. The opportunity to bring kids into focus in a pathway event will be great. But the main question has always been about money,” Stafford says.

“In 2000, when we first started the EAP regional meetings in Auckland, Australia and New Zealand were always represented. They are still invited but they don’t always come now. We need to encourage a closer co-operation with our big brothers in the region,” he continues.