Ifira continues to dominate Vanuatu Women’s Island Cricket Programme

As Ifira claimed a 3 run win against Black Sands, Eratap women were also hard at work in the 3rd place play off against Imaki which saw them steal the victory by one (1) run.

Bella Laban from team Ifira claimed the player of the grand final award for her 33 runs contribution with the bat and Elisa Kalosin won best batter award for her batting in the third place play off.

The Women’s Island Cricket programme is facilitated through the Vanuatu Cricket’s social impact and inclusion programme with funding from the Australian Government through the team up programme.

Vanuatu Cricket runs the opening championship annually and the aim of the competition is to kickstart the participant’s fitness and wellbeing journey for the New Year.

WICP’s main focus is to combat Non-Communicable Diseases in the country through cricket.

Competitions encourage the women involved to engage in physical activities which contribute to their fitness and wellbeing and reduce their risks of NCDs.