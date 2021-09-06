Italy held to a draw by Switzerland | Loop Vanuatu

The European champions were the better side but also wasteful, with Jorginho seeing a second-half penalty saved.

Roberto Mancini's side top the group with 10 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Swiss but having played two matches more.

Romelu Lukaku marked his 100th cap with an early goal to set Belgium on their way to an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Belgium, the world number one ranked side, extend to 29 their unbeaten home record and kept them top of their group.

England kept their perfect record in their group with a 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley.

Spain got back to winning ways as they thrashed Georgia 4-0 to go back to the top of their group.

Midfielder Serge Gnabry scored two early goals as Germany rediscovered their form in front of goal to hammer Armenia 6-0 and go top of their group.

Brazil and Argentina's World Cup qualifier was abandoned just minutes after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.

The visitors walked off the pitch at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo after the officials came out to stop the game.