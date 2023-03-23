Joe Moses joins Team Vanuatu for Tri-Nations International Friendlies

Moses joined training yesterday with the rest of the team at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Galaxy FC winger made his first overseas appearance when he played for Galaxy in the 2021 OFC Champions League in Auckland.

This will be the second time that he plays for Vanuatu since his first selection in the Vanuatu Development Team that competed in the inaugural MSG Prime Ministers’ Cup tournament held in Port Vila in 2022.

Meanwhile according to the weather forecast from the Fiji National Weather Forecasting Center in Nadi, the western parts of Viti Levu, including Lautoka, are expecting showers and rain this week and towards the weekend.

However, the Vanuatu team are in good spirits and are focusing on their preparations toward the next match against Solomon Islands this evening Thursday, 23 March.

Vanuatu beat Fiji 2 - 1 in their first match on Monday, 20 March.

According to the published schedules, their match will be played at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Photo supplied Caption: Joe Moses with the national team during training at Churchill Park, Lautoka.