Joseph Parker could get shot at Dereck Chisora or WBO title if he beats Junior Fa

The Matchroom boss will be watching on with envy from the UK, with a healthy crowd expected to watch the former amateur rivals square off in the pro ranks at Spark Arena on Saturday.

Hearn, who has continued to run shows in Britain behind closed doors, warned Parker that fighting throughout the pandemic has thrown up several interesting results, and he wouldn’t be completely surprised if the undefeated Fa managed to pull off an upset.

However, if Parker is serious about getting back in the title conversation, he simply has to deliver a knockout.

“This lockdown boxing period it just throws up some weird stuff. I don’t think anyone can have a perfect camp,” Hearn told Stuff. “So Joseph’s got to be really switched on because the pressure’s on him to make a statement.

“Fa’s a tough fight. He’s not experienced defeat before but Joseph should be dealing with these kind of guys, in my opinion, in devastating fashion if he’s a genuine world title contender.

“If we can get one of those (highlight-reel knockouts) … we can stand on the mountain and say Joseph Parker’s back and that’s what we want to do – start calling out the big fights.”

While Parker’s focus is solely on Fa, it’s Hearn’s job to plan for the future, and he's already held discussions with the Kiwi’s manager David Higgins about their next move.

Rescheduling a bout with British slugger Chisora is the clear frontrunner, possibly as soon as late April. The pair were due to meet in October 2019 before Parker was struck down by a spider bite.

With Parker ranked No 3 in the WBO, another option could be to wait for the winner of the organisation’s interim title clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce. That bout could ultimately be given full championship status depending on negotiations for the upcoming unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

But as enticing as that sounds, with Parker set to make his first appearance in 12 months this weekend, Hearn’s preference is for him to stay busy.

“The choice is going to be on Dave and Joseph because Usyk-Joyce will probably take place in May as well. So whatever happens Joe’s going to have to wait essentially for the winner of that fight,” Hearn said.

“I’d love to see him box three times this year. The Chisora fight is difficult financially because there’s no crowds yet over here. I’m not sure Dereck’s ready to go to New Zealand – maybe, we’ll see what happens. But I think we should be looking to get Joseph active.

“If he can deal with Junior Fa in style and come out unscathed, I think [Higgins] and Joe should be looking to jump on that Chisora fight for the end of April, early May.”

With this weekend’s bout promoted separately by Duco Events, Parker still has one bout remaining on the three-fight deal he signed with Matchroom two years ago.

Hearn was relaxed about talk of a possible extension, insisting “we’ll always support him”. But for now, Hearn’s looking forward to the all-Kiwi showdown which he says has all the ingredients of a classic.

“These fights don't come around very often,” Hearn said. “They have the amateur history, they’re two New Zealanders with Samoan and Tongan heritage. For me, as a promoter, I’m only gutted that I’m not there.

“I’m jealous that I can’t be there, and I’m excited for the fight. I think you should all be excited for it.”