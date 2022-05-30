Joseph Parker eyes juicy rematch with Dillian Whyte

Parker’s handlers are in advanced stages for a fight with London heavyweight Joe Joyce. But with those talks dragging on, manager David Higgins has cast his net wider with “good options”.

One of those is taking on Whyte again after the rugged Brit became just the second fighter to beat Parker with a controversial points win in London in 2018.

That came just four months after Parker lost his WBO belt to Anthony Joshua in Cardiff. Parker took the Whyte fight on short notice and paid the price.

Parker has longed for a chance to get back in the ring with Whyte and it would certainly have box-office appeal.

Whyte used rough-house tactics to beat Parker with both fighters being floored.

Whyte is coming off a loss to Tyson Fury in a WBC title fight when he was stopped in the sixth round. He needs a big fight to reset his career and finally seems interested in tangling with Parker again.

Replying to Parker’s latest call out, Whyte wrote: “I just want the [biggest] at this stage in my career let’s go. Put hands on you once and will do it again.”

Higgins certainly sees worth in putting Parker back in the ring with Whyte.

"There are still ongoing discussions about his next fight move. The Joe Joyce fight is still a live discussion, it's not contracted,” Higgins told Sky Sports in the UK.

"There's talk of it for later September and then there's always options.

"Joseph was showing me videos of the Dillian fight this very morning and Joseph has wanted a rematch ever since.

"We've made it clear at all times we'd fight Dillian Whyte then, or now. That stands now, because Joseph would love to fight Dillian Whyte. That would be a blockbuster pay-per-view.

"It was a war. It was the heavyweight fight of the year.

"It's really up to the Whyte camp I think, to signal if they are willing to have that rematch. There's no better time for a rematch between Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte.

"Joseph Parker is an elite heavyweight, and he's got unfinished business with Dillian Whyte, so to stop Dillian Whyte on worldwide TV would be a nice step back towards the heavyweight world title, which is every heavyweight's goal.

"I already know that Joseph would gladly jump back in with Dillian Whyte. Anytime, anywhere. The real question is - 'is Dillian Whyte up for it?', because we've got no time to dither.

"There are other options on the table. The Joe Joyce fight would also be a cracker.”

Whyte will find Parker a more rounded boxer if their sequel does eventuate.

Parker has made big strides under new coach Andy Lee to reignite his career and is riding a run of six consecutive wins since that tough night in London where an early headbutt from Whyte left him dazed and his impressive late rally came up just short of stopping his opponent.