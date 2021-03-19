Joshua Smith back in Erakor Golden Star FC’s technical department

Smith spent the last 3 years working for Adelaide United in South Australia and has now joined the Central Coast Mariners in New South Wales.

A statement said Smith’s dedication and contribution to the club has started with immediate effect, as he continues his role within the youth system at the Mariners.

"We’d like to see Erakor players being exposed to the Australian football system whether it’s in Adelaide or on the Central Coast, this is some of the work I plan on doing for Erakor as well as assisting with coaching materials,” Smith said.

He has a very strong connection with Vanuatu football and the people from his experiences with two World Cup futsal qualifying campaigns with the Gideons, a Champions League campaign with Erakor.

Smith also got married at Tamanu Beach in 2019.