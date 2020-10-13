Kevin Barry knows Joseph Parker is in beast mode for Junior Fa showdown

A disciplined Parker has kept himself in beast mode during a frustrating seven months since Covid-19 stalled what was a promising start to a year when he had such huge plans to make up for what was a disappointing 2019 as injury hit him.

Now the stars have aligned for a Kiwi superfight against his old amateur rival Junior Fa in Auckland on December 11 and Barry, in hotel lockdown for two weeks since arriving from Las Vegas, knows Parker is physically ready to dominate the man put in front of him.

When the global pandemic hit, Barry implored Parker to kept fit to be ready to fight at short notice if an international opportunity arose.

That didn’t happen as the global health crisis deepened, but Parker maintained his discipline to the delight of his trainer and now he’s ready to reap reward for that.

“Joe got himself on a very good strength program and at the age of 28 and eight years in, I can honestly say this is the most powerful and strongest that he has ever been,” Barry told Stuff from his Christchurch quarantine hotel.

“He is very thick in the chest, the shoulders and the arm.

“Not only has Joe become a big internet star and kept himself relevant, he has increased his strength so much more than at any other stage of his career.

“Now that we are getting ready to start camp on October 22, all the heavy work is done. It’s time to get our game plan in place and work on his timing and combinations.”

Barry gave a hint of what that might involve against an opponent with a height and reach advantage.

In a fight where both boxers have deep respect for the science and technical aspects of their sport, it could be the power factor that sets them apart.