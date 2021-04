Vanuatu Football Federation has congratulated King for her achievement.

VFF said, “She is an active member for women in sports, an initiative to promote the status of women.”

“Supported by VFF, King also benefited from a FIFA women leadership programme.

“Julia King was a nominee of Vanuatu Football Federation to represent the football families in this supreme body of sports of Vanuatu.”

King will serve for 4 years as a member of VASANOC executive.