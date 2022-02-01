 

Lampard to manage Everton

BY: Loop Pacific
08:23, February 1, 2022
Everton have appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez this month after a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City left the Merseyside club six points above the relegation zone.

"I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," Lampard said in a statement.

Lampard, 43, started his coaching career at second-tier Derby County in 2018 and after one season in charge he became manager of Chelsea, the club he helped to win several major trophies in 13 years as a player.

The former England midfielder led the London side to a fourth-placed league finish and the FA Cup final in his first season but was dismissed in January last year after a poor run of results.

Everton are now 16th after Duncan Ferguson took charge of one game as caretaker manager, losing to Aston Villa.

     

