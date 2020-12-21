Leicester and Man U climb into top three

United are on 26 points, five behind leaders Liverpool and just a point behind second-placed Leicester, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in London.

Jamie Vardy scored Leicester City's opening goal and had a hand in the other.

The Foxes now have 27 points from 14 games, four behind champions and leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham dropped two places down to fourth after a second successive defeat.

Earlier ten-man Sheffield United were denied a first win of the season when Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck struck late to cancel out Premier League debutant Jayden Bogle's goal in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Arena.

Brighton, yet to win at home this season, stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone, while United remained rooted to the bottom with two points from 14 games.