Liverpool pull clear of title rivals

Diogo Jota's second-half header earned Liverpool a first win in three league games to lift them joint top with Merseyside rivals Everton, who play tomorrow morning (NZT).

Roberto Firmino earlier levelled the match for Liverpool late in the first half after Sander Berge scored the opener for Sheffield United.

Manchester City's stuttering start continued as they drew 1-1 at West Ham United while Manchester United and Chelsea played out a drab 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace moved up into the top five as they beat bottom club Fulham 2-1 with goals by Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha.