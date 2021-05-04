Local Vanuatu Netball umpires progress in umpire training

The games have been scheduled from their respective Members Associations Port Vila and SHEFA Netball.

Training Coordinator, Virginia Taravaki said through group discussions, creative activities and actively participating, the 17 new/refreshing umpires understood the qualities of what makes a confident umpire.

“They understood the techniques that place an umpire in the right place, feeling comfortable with each of the skills in the workshop and having exposure to at least two healthy lifestyle messages.”

The training was facilitated by Taravaki and NetGo Vanuatu volunteer Sisilia Roqara, who are currently delivering the Pacific Sporting Partnership programmes on Efate.

The Saturdays training sessions are held at the Vanuatu Netball Centre in Stade from 8:30am — 12:15pm.