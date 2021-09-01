Luganville wins Vanuatu National Schools Netball final | Loop Vanuatu

The team defeated SANMA 47-31 to win gold in the senior grade main final.

Luganville also finished strongly in the junior grade after displaying an entertaining performance when they defeated Tafea 21-16.

MALAMPA took third place in the senior girls’ division following a close 38-36 encounter with SHEFA 2.

It was a close battle for both teams as they showcased an entertaining attacking game but MALAMPA having crowd support advantage pulled out a winning game plan at full time.

PENAMA won the third place for the junior girls’ category following a 36-8 thrashing against SHEFA.