Malik Scott: Deontay Wilder's coach backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat 'vulnerable' Tyson Fury

WBA (Super), WBO and IBF champion Usyk is set for a rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua but, if he wins, could agree a unification contest with WBC champion Fury later in the year.

Scott backed Usyk, 34, to upset Fury.

"This Tyson Fury is much more vulnerable and easier to hit than any Tyson Fury before," he said.

Wilder drafted in Scott to help train him for his trilogy fight against Fury and Scott believes the British champion's change to a more aggressive style would suit Usyk.

"I believe that the Tyson Fury that fought Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder the first time, I believe that Tyson Fury gives Usyk all kinds of fits," he told ES News.

"The movement, the reflexes Tyson Fury - I believe this Tyson Fury right now, I believe Usyk would beat.

"The heavier Tyson Fury that's coming forwards, that wants to take chances and put his weight on people. I think that is a perfect system for Usyk to operate off of.

"Because his feet are fast, he turns on angles, he's a good counter-puncher and his punches are so accurate they come with a bit more sting than they appear.

"So if I had to bet on that, I would bet Usyk would beat Tyson Fury."