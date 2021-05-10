Man City's crown on hold for another day

City, who made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United lose at Aston Villa tomorrow.

With three games left to play Pep Guardiola' side are 13 points ahead of United, who have five games remaining.

United have three games coming up in five days, and even if they win all three City would win the title by beating Newcastle next weekend.

Today's game also offered something of a preview of the Champions League final between the two sides, although both Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel left out key players.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute, sneaking in front of Sergio Aguero to connect with a low ball from Gabriel Jesus, who had bustled past Andreas Christensen.

Within two minutes they had a chance to double that lead from the penalty spot, but Aguero's soft chip down the middle ended in embarrassment as it was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and then had efforts from Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out for offside.

City felt they should have had another penalty when Sterling went down in the box with Kurt Zouma behind him.

But Tuchel's team went on to grab a late winner through with Marcos Alonso's scuffed shot floating past Ederson.

Chelsea beat City in the semi-final of the FA Cup on April 17 and will face them again in May 29th's Champions League final.

Chelsea move up to third in the standings ahead of Leicester.

Sadio Mane's first-half header and a late effort by Thiago earned Liverpool an unconvincing 2-0 win at home to Southampton to keep Juergen Klopp's side in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool were far from their best, and keeper Alisson saved them on several occasions. But the win moved them into sixth spot with 57 points from 34 games, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur's slim hopes of finishing in the top four faded as goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo condemned them to a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United.

Spurs are now seventh on 56 points from 35 games, seven behind fourth-placed Leicester.

Leeds moved two places up to ninth on 50 points.

Crystal Palace scored a 2-0 win at relegated Sheffield United, snapping a run of three league defeats for the London club and guaranteeing their top-flight status next season.

Photo ​Chelsea players celebrate