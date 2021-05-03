Man United v Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

"Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

"Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture."

An hour after the scheduled 1530 GMT kickoff, both sets of players were still in their hotels. The Lowry Hotel, where United's players were preparing for the match, was also the scene of a large anti-Glazer protest.

Around 200 United fans took to the pitch, some letting off flares and others carrying posters calling for the Glazer family, the club's American owners, to sell the club.

The match was being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Media representatives covering the game, were kept outside as the stadium was locked down.

In a statement the Premier League said: "Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United versus Liverpool game has been postponed.

"This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities. The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated Covid-19 breaches."

There was no word on when they match would be played. Second-placed United needed a win to prevent Manchester City being crowned champions today.

While the protest had been planned and was largely peaceful, it descended into chaos as fans infiltrated the stadium.