Manchester United's defence dithers in six-goal draw with Everton

The problem is, they don't have the defence to go with it.

United conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw Everton 3-3 at home on Saturday for a result that highlighted the vibrancy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team going forward but the vulnerability of it at the back.

Helped by the record-tying 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, United have the most goals in the league with 49 - six more than the next best, Liverpool.

It was a second straight loss for mid-table Arsenal, which was beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton on Tuesday when it also had goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz sent off.

But with 30 goals conceded, United has the worst defence in the top 10. City, on the other hand, has conceded only 13 and goes into Sunday's showdown with Liverpool with a two-point lead over United and two games in hand.

"The last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed," Solskjaer said. "We have lost two points on a long thump upfield, which we should have defended.

"We need to stop conceding easy goals."

United led Everton 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani's header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space.

Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

United regained the lead in the 70th when Olsen allowed a header from Scott McTominay to squirm past him.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed the late equaliser following a free kick.

With a second defeat in four days, Arsenal slipped further away from the European qualification places, despite a strong debut by Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan who made a string of fine saves.

At a free kick in second-half stoppage time, Tomas Soucek appeared to be attempting to get his hands free when he lifted his left arm and brushed his elbow against the face of the Fulham player marking him, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic fell to the ground theatrically and Dean was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. After an extensive review, he showed Soucek a red card, much to the disbelief of the Czech Republic midfielder.

"I'm a bit embarrassed for Mike Dean - the level of referee he is -- to make that decision," West Ham manager David Moyes said. "It was obvious to everyone it was accidental."

Fulham remained without a win since November 30 and the draw didn't help the third-from-last team move closer to leaving the relegation zone.

That's because Burnley, the team above Fulham, drew with Brighton 1-1 to maintain the eight-point gap.

Southampton made it 12 goals conceded in two games by producing another woeful defensive display in a 3-2 loss at Newcastle, which ended the game with nine men.

After his reprieve from the FA, Bednarek started but deflected the ball into his own net for one of the goals -- like he did against United on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was at fault for the third Newcastle goal -- scored by Miguel Almiron for his second of the game -- because of a sloppy pass out from the back.

Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick was sent off in the 50th and Fabian Schar was carried off in the 78th without being replaced as the team had already made three substitutions.