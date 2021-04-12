Matsuyama wins Masters to make golf history

The world number 25 has won the Masters at Augusta, clinging on to his commanding 54-hole lead to finish one shot clear of American rookie Will Zalatoris.

After starting the day with a four shot advantage, Matsuyama led by five shots after 11 holes before four straight birdies from another American Xander Schauffele closed the margin to just two.

But Schauffele, the world number six, then triple-bogeyed the 16th hole to drop out of contention and ease the pressure on the Japanese golfer.

It was the first time he had carded a triple bogey in a major and he eventually had to settle for a share of third place with fellow countryman Jordan Spieth, three shots behind Matsuyama.

Matsuyama had finished in the top 10 in majors on seven previous occasions, including finishing in a share of second at the 2017 US Open, when he climbed to second in the world rankings.