Michael Bargmann returns to coach Vanuatu Volleyball Women’s team prior to Pacific Games

Bargmann is no stranger to the team after he coached the team in their gold medal success at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

The Vanuatu Volleyball Federation said Bargmann has returned from Germany with his young family, for 5 months to oversee the title defence.

“Michel hit the ground running in early September, returning just in time to coach the Team Vanuatu squad, in collaboration with longtime support coach Shanon Zunker, to a second-place finish for both the men and women, at the Continental Cup – Oceania (Phase 1) Olympic qualifying tournament. This result means that Vanuatu will move onto the next stage of qualifying, the Continental Cup Semi Finals (Phase 2), in June next year.”

VVF has also welcomed back several of its previous coaches for ‘cameo’ appearances, with their invaluable support enabling the participation and development of Team Vanuatu across several fronts, as it continues on a strong development path.

VVF said “Amid what is still to come, it will be a very busy November for the whole VVF squad. The Pacific Games looms on the horizon in Solomon Islands (19 Nov – 02 Dec), with the Beach Volleyball taking place in the final week, and Team Vanuatu being represented in both the Women’s and Men’s competition. In the lead up, Majabelle Lawac and Sherysyn Toko will participate in an FIVB Challenger event in Thailand (November 16-19), before heading to Honiara.”

“For our #2 Women’s pair of Loti Joe and Linline Matauatu, November will be spent in Australia, participating in both a Queensland Tour event (11-12 Nov) and an FIVB Futures event in Victoria (22 Nov).”

“As always, we are grateful for the support of our major sponsors, particularly Titan FX Vanuatu, in enabling us to get our players where they need to go, to do what they need to do in furthering the development of Team Vanuatu on the regional and international stage.

In our own local community, VVF will run the ever-popular annual Cascade Corporate Shield event over several weeks across November to December, for Vanuatu’s very supportive business community. “

“This will be followed by events marking the International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD), which is celebrated annually on December 3. VVF, through its V4C program will run activities in both Port Vila and Luganville on December 6, in collaboration with its various stakeholder partners, including the Vanuatu Society for People with Disabilities (VSPD) and the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee (VPC).”