Siaraga women defeated Electro 32-26 and Mix Stars walloped Phoenix 42-9 in the second women’s game.

In the men’s division VMF Juniors defeated Tropical All Stars 32-28 and Sevens defeated VMF 37-27 at the weekend.

Last night’s fixtures saw Sevens taking on Legends in the women’s division and the second game is between Tropical All Stars and VMF in the men’s division.