NBA players meet with Pope

The delegation included Kyle Korver of the Milwaukee Bucks, Sterling Brown of the Houston Rockets, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, Anthony Tolliver of the Memphis Grizzlies, Marco Belinelli of the San Antonio Spurs and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts.

"We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis," Korver said in an NBPA news release. "His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward."

Photo Vatican Media