Netball Australia to work closely with emerging Pacific athletes

The netball body has announced a new-three-year agreement as part of the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports programme.

It will work with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to support the development of pathways for athletes from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Netball Australia interim CEO Ron Steiner said he is delighted the organisation can continue to lead the charge in helping to develop netball in the Pacific.

“Netball Australia is pleased to extend our support for the growth and development of netball internationally, particularly given that netball plays such an important role in strengthening communities and providing opportunities for girls and women to shine,” Steiner said.

“The PacificAus Sports programme will have a significant impact in supporting performance outcomes for netball in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea as they begin to look to the Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup.”

“The programme builds on Netball Australia’s ongoing commitment to the Pacific region, where we have been working for the past 10 years as part of the Australian Government funded Pacific Sports Partnership Programs and the new Team Up initiative. This includes working with communities at the grassroots level to address physical inactivity, as well as inequalities experienced by women and girls.”

The PacificAus Sports programme also aims to create pathways for emerging Pacific athletes to benefit from high-performance coaching and training, leadership development and education opportunities.

There will also be opportunities for Pacific athletes to participate in high-level Australian competitions.

Netball Australia’s support will also include increasing the coaching capability in the Pacific by traveling to each country, once safe to do so, and running train-the-trainer style courses.

Given the current challenges faced around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netball Australia will work with the Australian Government on alternative activity and creative ways to be able to support remotely if required.