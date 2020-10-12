 

New equipment purchased for sporting facilities in Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
10:15, October 12, 2020
9 reads

New maintenance equipment have been purchased for the sporting facilities in all six provinces in Vanuatu.

The Vanuatu Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has done this initiative.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Willie Pakoa Satearoto is confident the equipment will be well maintained.

“The responsibilities will rest upon the provincial officers to ensure all government Sports investments in the provinces are maintained.

“A big thank you to the DG of youth and Sports and the Ministry of finance and Economic Management for ensuring that all investments in sports are to be taken care of.”

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu Sports Facilities
Ministry of Youth and Sports
  • 9 reads