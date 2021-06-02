New golf academy opens in Vanuatu

VGA President, Loic Bernier said he is pleased with his committee for considering the first step of the development of the junior programme.

“Today we are here to witness the opening of the first Vanuatu golf Academy. The term Academy is a bit ambitious but, in the meantime, I think we need ambition if we really want the development of golf as a national sport to happen. In these difficult times we need to be innovative and more creative.”

The academy consists of a new putting and chipping green facility as well as a new office for the association.

About 25 juniors have been attending trainings on Sundays with the VGA representatives.

Five of them are playing in competitions. VGA is also looking forward to implementing golf as well in school curriculums.

VASANOC President, Antoine Boudier acknowledged VGA for setting up the Academy. He said that in sports we learn about the rule of life, respect and gender equality.

Boudier wished VGA all the best in its journey and looks forwards in seeing new champions participating in regional and international competitions.

The ceremony ended with a special prayer by a Mele community Pastor dedicating the new Academy and all the children present at the ceremony.

VGA said it aims to develop a small golf training Academy for the juniors but also adults and even seniors will be welcomed to practice or even discover the sport.