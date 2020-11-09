New Vanuatu football training compensation regulation effective next season

The VFF executive has resolved in its last ordinary executive meeting at the Grand Hotel last week that a training compensation will be applicable to every clubs effective from the beginning of the new season.

President of Vanuatu Football Federation Lambert Maltock said not more than 100,000 vatu per player is required for other Member Associations except Port Vila Football Association clubs.

“In this new regulation, if a club of Port Vila League requests a transfer of a player from another MA club, 150,000 vatu fee will apply to make it a fair deal and benefit from both clubs”, he said.

“Now it is of paramount importance for all MAs and clubs in the country to invest in youth football as their priority, otherwise you will be obliged to pay players from other clubs or from VFF academies”, Maltock explained.

The new regulation also reflects the new approach to club licensing that has been adopted by FIFA with its member confederations.

The executive also imposes new format to have Port Vila Football Association cancelled its Top 4 knockout stage in order to qualify to the National Super League where previously only champions of the 7 MAs take part in the competition excluding Port Vila.

The new format allows for 2 champions from Torba, Sanma, Luganvile, Penama, Malampa, Port Vila and Tafea to compete in the super league.

