Ni-Vanuatu sisters to compete in Fiji’s national schools athletics championship

Claudie and Chloe, who attend Suva Grammar School will represent the school in the national event next month.

The school qualified after winning the Suva Zone II boys and girls division last week.

Claudie ran in the 100m and 200m events in the sub junior girl’s grade in the zone meet.

She also helped her 4x100m relay team win three gold medals.

Claudie’s older sister Chloe is in Year 11.

She competed in the intermediate grade in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Chloe won a bronze medal in her 100m final and secured a gold medal in her 4x100m relay final.

The national athletics meet brings together over 2,000 students from all over Fiji to compete in the boys’ and the girls’ division.

The competition will be held from 22-24 April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The David sisters are living with their parents who are studying at the University of the South Pacific campus in Suva.