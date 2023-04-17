 

Ni-Vanuatu sisters stamp their mark on Fiji tracks

BY: Loop Pacific
11:15, April 17, 2023
Ni-Vanuatu sisters, Chloe and Claudie David have stamped their mark in a Fiji local schools’ athletics competition in Suva.

The duo both scooped three gold medals each at the Suva Zone 2 meet, last week.

They represented Suva Grammar School.

The meet featured all the top secondary schools in Suva city that compete competitively in the track and field.

Chloe collected gold in the main blue ribbon event which is the 100m race before snatching her second gold in the 200m race.

She went on to anchor their senior girls 4x100m relay scoop her third gold medal.

Younger sister, Claudie also scooped three gold medals in the same events in the intermediate grade. 

The two sisters have now qualified for the Coca Cola Games which is the track and field event that features all high schools in Fiji. .

 

 

Photo: Chloe and Claudie David (L-R). Source: FM 96

     

