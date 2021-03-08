'No regrets': Adesanya still smiling after first defeat

The UFC middleweight champion stepped up a weight class to unsuccessfully challenged Poland's Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight world title in Las Vegas on Sunday night (NZ time).

The unanimous decision defeat was also the first loss in professional MMA for Adesanya, who had come into the fight with a perfect 20-0 record.

Despite both those factors, he was adamant there were no regrets.

"Dare to be great," the Nigerian-born Kiwi said in his post-fight press conference.

"I'm still alive. I didn't really get outclassed. It just wasn't my night because the other guy was better tonight...

"I've lost in kickboxing, in boxing, in life, in love and in family. You don't just win all the time, it's wins and loses and you roll with the punches."

Helping Adesanya except defeat more easily was the man who had handed him that loss.

Polish veteran Blachowicz used all his experience and a weight advantage of almost 10kgs to win a points decision over the five, five-minute rounds.

Adesanya said he has immense respect for his 38-year-old opponent, who had ridden many ups and downs on his way to world champion status.

"Tonight I lost to a great champion, a deserving guy as well.

"I'm happy for him, actually. Even Eugene (Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman) said, if we are going to lose to anyone [it's good it can] be that guy.

"It's a pleasure to share the cage with a cool guy like that."

Blachowicz said that respect went both ways.

"He still is one of the best in the world.

"A great fighter and great person. It was a pleasure for me that I can fight against someone like him."

The City Kickboxing gym, where Adesanya trained, weren't returning to Auckland empty-handed, though.

Team-mate Kai Kara-France scored a $US50,0000 bonus after a dramatic knockout win, while Carlos Ulberg received a "fight of the night" bonus for the same amount despite suffering a second round TKO loss on an action-packed UFC debut.

Kara-France, who re-established himself as a title contender in the flyweight division, said becoming a father for the first time last month inspired him to victory.

"It's a different kind of love. It's something I've never felt before.

"I just had to channel it and use it tonight to my advantage. That dad strength was in full effect."

As was Adesanya's optimism.

Despite defeat, he remained the middleweight world champion, and was already looking forward to getting back to his winning ways in his natural weight class.

"I've got a division I've got to dominate.

"I know they're going to be thinking, 'oh that's it, you've just got to take him down and that's it, you got him'.

"Alright, cool. But I'll remind them again why I'm the king at 185 (middleweight)."

His shot at history came up short, but Israel Adesanya was confident it was merely a dip on his road to much more success.