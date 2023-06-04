OFC President commends Vanuatu for success of OFC meet

“Despite the fact that we have been stricken by two category 4 cyclones two months ago, you have turned what available resources we have in Luganville, to hosting yet another successful OFC programme”, said Maltock, who is also President of VFF.

He acknowledged the hard work of all members of the Local Organising Committee, as well as other stakeholders, including government and the local business community.

Vanuatu successfully hosted the 2023 OFC Champions League from 14 to 27 May.

Photo supplied Caption: VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila hosted the OFC Pool B matches and grand finals.