 

Olympic organisers ask for nurses

BY: Loop Pacific
06:59, April 29, 2021
25 reads

Tokyo Olympics organisers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this year's Games, the head of the organising committee Toshiro Muto said.

Local media reported that the organising committee had asked the country's nursing association for assistance in staffing Olympic venues and the athletes' village before and during the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

Olympic organisers are pushing ahead with their preparations as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. The country on Friday declared areas including Tokyo and Osaka to be in a state of emergency.

"We asked that around 500 nurses be considered," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto told a news conference. "The main condition is that this must not negatively affect regional medical care."

The organising committee also said it will convene a roundtable with medical experts on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.

     

Photo file EPA 

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tokyo Olympics
More nurses
COVID-19
  • 25 reads