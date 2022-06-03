 

Pacific Mini Games saddened at New Zealand absence

09:21, June 3, 2022
The chief executive of the Pacific Games Council says New Zealand isn't sending a delegation to the Northern Marianas for the Pacific Mini Games as it wants to focus on the Commonwealth Games instead.

Andrew Minogue says New Zealand initially thought of sending teams to compete in athletics, weightlifting, and beach volleyball.

But he says they are instead committed to the Commonwealth Games in July.

Australia, however, will send 19 young athletes and five weightlifters.

Mini Games Organising Committee chair Marco Peter says he's saddened that New Zealand won't be competing.

The Mini Games, which will be held later this month, will have over 1,000 athletes competing from 20 island nations.

     

