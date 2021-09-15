Pacific netball team to feature in a mini-series in Queensland Australia | Loop Vanuatu

It's been formed through a collaboration between Netball Queensland, Sunshine Coast Lightning, Queensland Suns and the PacificAus Sports partnership.

The 'Born to Shine Series' aims to provide players and coaches the opportunity to gain a tour-style experience in a top quality competition, with teams to play matches at the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

The Fiji Pearls' head coach, Jennzy Brazel, will coach the inaugural Pacific team featuring a range of Pasifika athletes including Fiji's Ema Mualevu and Matila Vocea who played with the Northern Rays throughout the year.

The first games are scheduled to kick-off tonight, with the Pacific team playing the Quensland Suns at 5pm (Queensland time) at the USC Stadium.