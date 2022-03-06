Pacific Oceania returns to Davos Cup Group II against Estonia

Captain Aymeric Mara's team is supported by the CNMI's Colin Sinclair, Clement Mainguy of Vanuatu, Matthew Stubbings of Papua New Guinea, and Brett Baudinet of the Cook Islands.

Sinclair is the only ATP-ranked player for Pacific Oceania, while Estonia, skippered by Ekke Tiidemann, has all five of its players ranked in the ATP.

Jurgen Zopp has the highest ATP ranking at No. 796 in singles and 915 in doubles, followed by Vladimir Ivanov (938 in singles and 746 in doubles), Kenneth Raisma (1,139 and 1,249), Kristjan Tamm (1,152 and 90), and Mark Lajal (1,232 and 1,943).

Mara said the Islanders' morale is very high and all know each other well and feed on each other's energy.

"The Pacific spirit is strong in us and representing our colors is powerful to us. The players have been training every day, twice a day in order to figure the best possible formation to be as efficient as possible," he said.

Mara said Sinclair being their only player ranked in the ATP will assume the No. 1 spot with Mainguy getting the nod for the No. 2 spot. Sinclair and Baudinet will resume their tried and tested partnership in the doubles.

"We don't have a specific strategy as Colin Sinclair is our only ATP ranked player. Therefore he will be our strongest weapon against Estonia. Our team spirit and fire to fight on court for every point is our best tactic."

After what seemed like a decade, Pacific Oceania clinched a promotion to Group II of the Davis Cup after beating Syria last September in a tie in Amman, Jordan.