Players selected for first ever VFF Futsal Programme | Loop Vanuatu

The players were selected from the recent VFF National Youth Futsal Tournament.

VFF’s Futsal development officer, Ben Hungai said 16 players were picked as the best players in the tournament out of the 22 selected.

“The 22-player list come from the PVFA, SHEFA, Tafea, Penama, Luganville and the Beach Soccer program.

“As the VFF development officer, I would like to acknowledge God for this opportunity and with the theme for this year’s futsal and beach soccer festival and tournament “CHAMPION LO HAOS BIFO LO FIL BLO PLAY”,

SELECTED PLAYERS:

Owen Boe, Charley Keven, Morris Linson Sowia, Andrew Tarri, Benny Ishmael, Iopa Jojo, Patriano Natou, John Tom, Johnathan Kalkor, Junior Kaltaliu, Pierre Kawas, Jeremy Tasso, Jimmy Mosso, Jospeh Nakou, Kency Timothy, Simon Toko, Kenneth Nqwero, Erick Koroka, Selestine Malversets, Edwrad Roquara, Paul Takaro, Jimmy Bong