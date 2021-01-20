Players warm up to strict quarantine at Australian Open

Victoria health officials said two previous cases have been classified as prior infections taking the total positive cases associated with the tournament to seven.

"The new positive cases linked to the Australian Open involve two players and one non-playing participant," said a statement from the health department.

Tiley said athletes who tested positive were not considered contagious and were still at their regular accommodation.

More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

The two cases reclassified would, however, not change the status of the players yet and they will continue to serve the rest of their strict isolation.

Some players have complained about the conditions, and men's world number one Novak Djokovic suggested governing body Tennis Australia to ease quarantine restrictions, drawing a backlash from Australians.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said no changes would be made and the measures were essential to contain the virus.

Detailing the quarantine measures on a media conference call, Tiley said one of the seven infected people associated with the Grand Slam was a flight attendant.

"For the 1,270 (that arrived), having six positives is a low percentage so that's a percentage to manage," Tiley said, refuting some players' claims that they were not made aware of the protocols before travelling to Australia.

Tiley said he had a call with 500 players to address concerns and the "vast majority" had been supportive of Australia's strict protocols.

"The vast majority, most of them have been fantastic and been supportive," Tiley earlier told the Nine Network, adding that the negative reactions came from "initial shock" due to the strict measures.

"(They) know that this is the contribution that they have to make in order to get the privilege of when they do come out to compete for A$80 million in prize money.

"So we will turn the corner on those few that don't have the right approach to this. But the rest have been really good."