Port Vila Darts Association confirms semi-finals draws

NBV Avengers, BRED Team One Liveup, VIB AON and NBV Legends will be competing for top place in the A grade.

In grade A Reserve finishing in top four are Tupuji, Corona V, NF Jets #1 and design Impax.

Port Vila Darts Association executive Stu McEwen confirmed A Reserve playoffs will be held next week on Wednesday.

Tupuji meet Corona at Retreat Seaside while NF Jets meet Design Impax at Warhorse Saloon.

The top four in each grade have qualified for the semi-finals.

The semifinals will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.