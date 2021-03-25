Port Vila Darts Association to increase competitions

It’s part of efforts to improve the standard ‘of competition amongst dart players.

“We are also planning to hold at least 3 fun Competitions throughout the year – namely the Popular game called AFL and a drawn Double Competition,” said President of the Association, Stu McEwen.

According to McEwen, the association has two seasons annually.

“Season 1 started in February each year with 14 home and away games and 3 weeks of finals. There is a small break in between season 1 and season 2 with season 2 commencing in July.”

PVDA’s yearly presentation night is usually held in the last week of November.

McEwen said over the past two years PVDA has conducted a ‘Super league’ competition, where players play for themselves.

“This league is for the better players to regularly each week play the other good players in the competition. No gender bias here either, the Women have to play against the Men and vice versa. The Super league crosses over the 2 x Home and Away competitions and is generally finished around August/September.”