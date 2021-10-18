Port Vila Football players urged to get vaccinated

The issue was discussed during its club meeting this week.

In a statement, PVFA Vice President, Harry Atisson, said, “It is important to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s awareness to safeguard individuals as well as the family overall against the disease.”

“Everyone should stand up and protect our health against COVID-19,” he said.

“I am encouraging all players, football fans, to take good care of themselves against COVID-19 and other diseases.”

PVFA is encouraging all clubs to come forward with the names and number of its players to the PVFA office next week.

PVFA confirmed that Jean Jacques Rory, a health official is prepared to assist the association.