Port Vila League 9s competition dates confirmed | Loop Vanuatu

Port Vila Rugby League President, Antonio Korikalo, said the competition has grown over the years and they are overwhelmed with the support that they have been receiving.

“The growth of rugby league in Vanuatu has been phenomenal year after year and we are proud to see new clubs making it to the finals.”

“VRL has seen many new talent and players with potential come through the Junior programs, thanks to the organisation’s time and effort.”

“VRL is also happy to announce that the Island of Origin will be taking place in November.”

“With the current COVID situation, the goal is to increase domestic games and introduce Rugby League into remote communities as we have seen the birth of another new club in the next tournament.”

Korikalo added they will be announcing the major sponsor of the competition soon.