Port Vila Rugby League to hold games at Erakor village

Port Vila Rugby League is taking the sport to the village for the very first time.

In a statement, the league said “PVRL is pleased to announce that for the first time we will be playing at the Erakor Village field, all thanks to our new partnership with Mr. Josiah Russel, President of Erakor Golden Star FC.”

Clubs interested in participating have been advised to be at the ground half an hour before their match.

“This little hidden gem is a beautiful spot, right next to a beautiful beach. Nowhere in the world would you watch footy and have the option of a swim 15 metres away. That’s right, only in Vanuatu at Erakor Village, ” PVRL said in a statement.

The league is also anticipating a huge crowd to witness the exciting games.