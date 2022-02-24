Queen’s Baton brings together students in Vanuatu

The event was held at the Mele Beach Millennium Park.

In a press release, Team Vanuatu chef du mission, Julia King said the event’s significance is to inspire youths and students to become part of Team Vanuatu for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

The event brought together students from seven schools who enjoyed beach sport activities throughout the morning. Activities included, beach soccer, beach volleyball, aquatics and few more.

The Queen’s baton relay will continue today and Ministers including government officials will be the baton bearers from Moorings to the Feiawa Park.