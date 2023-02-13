Rain forces postponement of VFF Champions League 2023 finals

VFF General Secretary and Chairman of the LOC Albert Manaroto explained that with the ongoing recovery and maintenance work at the Korman Stadium, and the need to allow Fresh Water VFF Stadium to dry up, it is in the best interest for the finalists and football fans that the finals are played on dry football grounds.

At the same time Manaroto said they have approached the Sports Commission, and have understood the explanations from the Commission to give time for the preparation of Korman Stadium.

Manaroto said the finals will still be played at Korman and at the VFF Stadium at Fresh Water.

He says the Third-Place final between Aratoro FC of Penama FA and Wings FC of Tafea FA, will be played at Korman Stadium starting at 12pm (local time).

And the grand final between Sia Raga FC of LFA and Ifira Black Birds of PVFA, will be played at the Fresh Water VFF Stadium starting at 5pm.

Meanwhile the LOC Chairman said since the two matches will be split up and played in two separate venues, all entrance fees for grand stand sittings will be reduced by half the normal fee.

At the Korman Stadium. Grand stand fee will be at 500vt, while the open-air fee of 300vt will remain as is.

At the VFF Stadium, the wing grand stand fees will be reduced to 500vt, while the central stand seats will be reduced to 1,000vt.

Open air fee of 300vt will remain.

Photo supplied Caption: Fresh Water VFF Stadium, Port Vila.