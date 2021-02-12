Seven local football coaches attend OFC Senior C Licence course in Vanuatu

The attendees were football men and women coaches who were eager to enhance their knowledge in football coaching and qualifications.

One of the six female participants and the victorious Port Vila Football women’s team head coach, Monic Kalpukai said she is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m honoured to be part of this course as it will enhance my knowledge as a football coach as i gain more confidence in taking leadership role in my team.”

“I thank VFF for having me part of the course,” Kalpukai said.

She also scooped the best women’s coach in the VFF National Championships which ended last weekend.