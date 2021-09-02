SHEFA to host 2024 Vanuatu National Secondary School Games | Loop Vanuatu

The Organizing Committee passed the game’s torch to SHEFA after the successful turnout at this year’s event in Malampa.

Director of the NSSG Local Organizing Committee, Lorenzo Samuel said they are overwhelmed by the performance shown by all the schools during the competition which ended this week.

“I am very glad to see all teams participating and providing tough competitions throughout the one-week event.”

“It reflects the harmonious spirit and I am so glad to see Malampa citizens cheering on other provinces as well.”

“This week it has been an exciting week of athletics and game actions with everyone cheering throughout the week.”

Luganville Team was crowned champion of the 2021 NSSG, with a total of 29 gold medals, Shefa 2 came in second place with 24 gold followed by Tafea with 21 gold medals.