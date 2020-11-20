Shefa Province U-12 tournament concludes in Vanuatu

Vanuatu Football Federation Development Officer Benjamin Noel Kalo organised the event for U-12s, bringing together 12 schools from across Port Vila all of which are attached to the OFC Just Play Programme.

Following the finals, Seaside School were crowned champions, with Erakor School the runners-up and Ste Jeanne d’Arc School finished in third place.

There were also individual prizes awarded:

Best Male Player: Kency Kassao, Erakor School

Best Female Player: Elise, Ste Jeanne d’Arc School

Best Coach: Sikal Iaruel, teacher at Seaside School

Kalo said the tournament was a successful one, with the organiser’s objectives all met.

“The kids enjoyed it to the fullest and the message of NCDs was passed on, the children took it on well.”

While this year’s event has concluded, Kalo said plans are already afoot for the future.

“There are follow-ups with the schools scheduled to see the impact, and when we interviewed with teachers in schools, they say the children are doing healthy choices already just because of the messages shared during the tournament,” he explained.

“In addition, next year there is going to be another category created for the U-14s under the coordination of the Shefa Provincial Education with the close partnership of the Just Play Programme to work in schools to continue with the programme with Port Vila Football Association (PVFA).”

The tournament was supported by the Shefa Education Office, Port Vila Football Association and Vanuatu Football Federation. Just Play Vanuatu also acknowledged and congratulated the participating schools, Shefa Sports Development Officer Benjamin Noel Kalo and Development Officers Daina Kalopong and Elmah Aiviji.

