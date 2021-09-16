 Simone Biles: 'I blame system that enabled Larry Nassar abuse' | Loop Vanuatu
 

BY: Loop Pacific
06:48, September 16, 2021
Elite US gymnast Simone Biles has testified before the Senate about abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced former team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Former teammates Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney also appeared before the committee, along with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The committee is examining shortcomings in the FBI's investigation into Nassar, later convicted of sexually abusing girls.

He is serving a life sentence in jail.

"I blame Larry Nasser, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated [sic] his abuse," said Ms Biles, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all-time.

"If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe," she added.

Gymnast Maggie Nichols - the first victim to report her abuse to USA Gymnastics - also testified.

     

